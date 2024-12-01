Heads up Android fans, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra SIM-free and with 512GB of storage for just $499.99 from Samsung right now (no, I'm not kidding). That's a $920 saving on the usual $1,419.99 retail price, but the catch is that you need an eligible device to trade in towards it. However, there's a range of models to choose from on a sliding scale so the likelihood is you'll get a decent trade-in offer.

Samsung itself says the saving is actually up to $1,100 if you add all the moving parts together, FYI. That's double storage, trade-in, upfront discount – and then it also flags some fantastic accessories offers as well (these look to be separate).

Fear not! If you don't have any tech to part with, you can still get $470 off the handset without needing to do anything other than add it to your basket. This brings the price to $949.99, without any trade-in necessary.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is in my opinion the best camera phone of 2024, and its amazing Galaxy AI features are only the beginning. We have all the details you need on this deal below, but there's the potential to save more if you're eligible for Samsung student discounts – open to verified students, educators, or anyone under the age of 26.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal today

(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ulltra, SIM-free, 512GB: was US$1,419.99 now US$499.99 at Samsung Was: $1,419.99

Now: $499.99 (with trade-in)

Save: $920 Overview: As a photographer, I highly recommend the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for its image quality, excellent software and battery life, and the S Pen is a bonus for editing finer details. Even if you're not much of a photographer, Galaxy AI features are enough to leave you mindblown – with real-time call translations, note assistance, and Circle to Search (which is always handy for creatives). Key features: Display: 6.8" Quad HD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 200MP Wide-angle Camera / 10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 100X Space Zoom | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 232g | Battery: 5000mAh (typical) | Material: Titanium frame Release date: February 2024 Price history: Having been released earlier this year, the S24 Ultra is still under a year old. However, we've seen some generous savings on this handset from Samsung in the last few months, which could mean that the company is making way for the S25 Ultra. Price check: $909 at Walmart | $969.99 at Best Buy Review Consensus: I currently own the Samsung S24 ultra, and I love everything about it (so I guess you could say I'm a little biased). However, in our review of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, our reviewer felt that it had an excellent camera system, with 7 years of updates to look forward to. However, there's the concern that software might fall behind if left unchecked, and at a high price point too. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

