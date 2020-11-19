Black Friday Surface Pro 7 deal: Top Microsoft tablet and Type Cover now just $599

It seems that retailers across the globe have decided Black Friday starts a week early this year, with amazing offers being released. Right now, you can get a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover for just $599 at Best Buy – that's a HUGE $360 saving!

That's the lowest price we've seen this year on the 12.3-inch, Intel Cor i3, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD model. You can also go straight to Microsoft to get the same model, but with more colour options, for $599.99.

We think this is going to be the first of many great Black Friday Microsoft deals. Want more savings? Don't miss our round up of the best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which has everything from mattress and drawing tablets, to TVs and software.

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360: There's almost $400 off this Surface Pro 7 plus Type Cover ahead of Black Friday – a massive saving. The 12.3-inch model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor. There are savings if you want to upgrade, too.



Surface Pro 7 + type Cover: $909.98 $599.99 at Microsoft

Save $310: This is also the 12.3-inch, 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop. It's really light and really versatile, and comes with the excellent Type Cover. It boasts an all-day battery life, and 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

Surface Pro 7 + type cover: $999 $799 at Walmart

Save $200: This model is slightly more expensive, and more powerful too. Grab the brand new 2-in-1 tablet with Type Cover for well under one grand in this great offer. It has an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.

Not seen what you're looking for? Here are some other great deals on the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 6 wherever you are in the world...

