Broaden your web design skills with this $49 bundle

If you're looking to dive into the world of web design, it doesn't hurt to have some help. Designed to teach you the essentials of digital, graphic, and app design, The Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle will guide you on your journey.

This online training includes 11 courses that feature over 100 hours of content. You'll start by creating your own UX project and learn how to design websites and mobile apps. When you complete the classes, you'll know how to produce practical and effective UX and UI designs, two very important elements in the web design world. To upgrade your toolkit, see our pick of top web design tools.

What's included?

The Digital Design Masterclass covers projects from social media, icon design, web design, and more. You'll learn about icon design, website layout, digitising sketches and typography, e-book cover design, social media campaign design, and more. For lots of people, design customisation is the best part so have fun with it!

To create impressive, unique, and professional-quality assets for print, web, and photography, you'll need to learn how to navigate Adobe After Affects. The good news is, this program is easy to learn, even if you've never used it before. You'll even learn how to combine After Effects and Photoshop to design your graphics in a whole new way. And with the lessons on how to create effective landing pages, you'll be well prepared for website design.

Mobile app design is an important skill to learn since billions of people use their devices every day, making this a great career field that's sure to have steady demand. In this course, you'll learn how to create mood boards and sketches and convert them to wireframes, add images, icons, and shadows, and add movement and transitions to create prototypes. Once these skills are acquired, don't be surprised if you're feeling confident enough to design your own app.

Whether on desktop or mobile, browser or app, key elements of UI and UX are the effective use of animation and building a responsive design. Both topics are covered in this training to give you a better understanding of optimising your designs for a user-friendly experience. Also included are courses on editing videos with Adobe Premiere Pro and an HTML5 CSS3 Bootstrap to further polish your skills when it comes to moving aspects and responsive design

With lifetime access to The Prestige Adobe Suite UI/UX Certification Bundle you'll be able to go back and use everything you've learned as a resource whenever you want. This bundle is usually priced at $1789, but right now it's on sale at 97 per cent off for $49.99.

Prices subject to change. Software not included.

Read more: