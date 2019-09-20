The 5 best processors for designers and artists

Choosing the best processors for your next computer can already be a daunting task, what with AMD and Intel rolling out new chips every few months. And that’s without factoring in the fact you need to find the one that’s ideal for graphic design, 3D rendering or web development. Let us help you cut through all that noise.

Whether you’re trying to update components in your current workstation or investing in a new computer altogether, the processors on this list will help you make that crucial decision (if the latter is the case, explore our list of the best computers for graphic design or the best laptops for designers). First, let's take a quick look at the specs you should be paying attention to.

What to look for in a processor

Processors are incredibly important, as they are the brains of a computer. For artists who do their work on the computer, however, particular specifications need to be met to ensure seamless workflow and time efficiency.



The clock speed might be the easiest spec to look at when comparing different options, but it’s not quite that simple. While you might be looking at which CPU is the fastest, you must also consider the number of cores as well. This is vitally important if you’re doing video editing or 3D rendering, as a processor with more cores will essentially split the workload between them. That enables them to complete tasks quicker than a processor with a higher clock speed but fewer cores.

Perhaps the most contentious aspect of choosing a processor is picking a brand – namely, whether to buy Intel or AMD. They both offer excellent options for different needs and budgets, but also differ in some significant ways. Intel is known more for its higher clock speed while AMD is typically cheaper and offers more cores, especially with its 3rd-generation Ryzen line.

New processor or new computer?

Deciding on whether to upgrade your current machine or just spring for a new processor depends on a few things. A number of computers, notably Ultrabooks and Macbooks, aren’t upgradeable. The processors are soldered in to help keep that svelte design as thin as possible. If you’re leaning towards a more portable solution, consider getting the configuration with the most powerful components, as you aren’t likely to be able to upgrade it later.



On the other hand, desktop computers are very upgradeable. If you’ve already got one, putting in a CPU might breathe new life into what you thought was a dinosaur and save you the price of a new computer. Just make sure to get something that’s compatible with your motherboard.



Regardless of what you’re hoping to get out of a new processor, one of these five processors will certainly fit the bill.

(Image credit: Ryzen)

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

The best mainstream processor

Base Clock: 3.8GHz | Boost Clock: 4.6GHz | Cores: 12 | Threads: 24 | L3 Cache: 64MB

12 Cores in mainstream CPU

PCIe 4.0 support

Single Core performance just okay

Expensive

The recent arrival of the AMD 3rd-generation Ryzen and with it, the flagship Ryzen 3900x, put enthusiasts on notice. Processors with 12 cores have typically only been available in HEDT (high-end desktops). While this chip is currently the most expensive mainstream chip on the market, it’s also the only one to offer 12 cores and 24 threads, a significant jump from the 8 cores from the previous generation.



It also comes with a hefty base clock of 3.8GHz, making this a fantastic option four those who need some serious power four rendering and graphic design, as well as gaming. And while its single core performance is still slightly behind Intel’s, it still has more power than you’ll need.



The Ryzen 3900x also supports PCIe 4.0, which doubles the bandwidth over PCIe 3.0. Most mainstream devices such as SSDs and graphics cards currently use PCIe 3.0 so this is an exciting feature four future upgrades.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel i9-9900K

Best processor for content creation and gaming

Base Clock: 3.6GHz | Boost Clock: : 5GHz | Cores: : 8 | Threads: : 16 | L3 Cache: : 16MB

Incredibly fast

Amazing overclock capabilities

Expensive

Minor improvements over previous generation

While Intel’s new flagship is among the most expensive mainstream processors available, it more than delivers as Intel’s first 8-core, 16-thread chip. The Intel Core i9-9900K is blazing fast with a 3.6GHz base clock, which can be overclocked to an incredible 5GHz. This is simply as good as you can get four single core performance.



This makes the i9-9900K ideal for gamers or anyone who needs amazing single core performance. However, despite the lower core count compared to AMD’s flagship, it still has more than enough juice to handle intensive tasks like video editing and rendering as well.



It is in some ways a minor improvement over the 8th-generation flagship i7-8700K, offering only slightly better single core performance on average. However, once you factor in the ability to boost to 5GHz and the extra cores, you’re looking at the perfect chip four anyone who wants to balance out workstation power and gaming prowess.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD Threadripper 2950X

The best processor for high-end desktops

Base Clock: 3.5GHz | Boost Clock: 4.4GHz | Cores: 16 | Threads: 32 | L3 Cache: 40MB

Powerful

Cheap for HEDT

Very expensive

Single Core performance

For a HEDT processor, the AMD Threadripper 2950X toes the line between performance and price. It offers a remarkable 16-core, 32-thread count at a lower price than most other HEDT processors on the market while providing similar base clock speeds. And, while some people might want 32 cores, the 2950x will power through just about any video project with aplomb.



If you’re more of a hobbyist or looking to game, you can get away with paying half or less on mainstream chips that will cover most of your needs. In particular, the single core performance is not going to be head and shoulders above mainstream CPUs so make sure that having those extra cores are important to the projects you’re working on.



Four those looking four HEDT processors, however, the 2950x is an excellent choice. Not just because of the price. It balances its high core count with a high base clock speed, making it a versatile option four those who switch between intensive single-core and multi-core tasks.

(Image credit: Ryzen)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600

The best budget processor

Base Clock: 3.8GHz | Boost Clock: 4.4GHz | Cores: 6 | Threads: 12 | L3 Cache: 32MB

Affordable

PCIe 4.0 support

New motherboard for PCIe 4.0

Entry-level 6 cores

What makes the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 so attractive is its price. It comes in at a significantly lower price point compared to either AMD or Intel’s flagship chips, but its performance is still on point. It comes with a great base clock speed and a decent, albeit lower, 6 cores, making this one perfect for anyone that wants to do less intensive video editing and perhaps a bit of gaming.

It might not quite hold up as well under intensive loads like the flagship CPUs, but if price is a concern, then the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 is an excellent compromise.

Like the flagship 3900x listed above, PCIe 4.0 support is a welcome addition to this line of processors. Even if there aren’t many peripherals that utilise it yet, that’s certain to change. Once it does, you’ll be able to take advantage of even faster transfer speeds from the newest SSDs and graphics cards. Just remember to spring for a compatible motherboard.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel i7-9750H

The best mobile processor

Base Clock: 2.6GHz | Boost Clock: 4.5GHz | Cores: 6 | Threads: 12 | L3 Cache: 12MB

Speedy

Doesn’t overheat

Minor upgrade

Less powerful than desktop counterpart

With Intel i9 processors now powering a fresh wave of new and refresh laptops, why pick up the Intel i7-9750H? Well, for one, the i9s have a tendency to overheat, and with a device as compact as a laptop, thermal throttling is a real concern. The i7 also has a higher base clock – good for single core tasks like gaming – while also delivering a powerful performance with its more than adequate 6 cores.

The i7-9750H won’t have as much juice as its desktop counterpart. However, it is powerful enough to be a mobile solution for video editing and graphic design, so you can tick things off your work to-do list while on the go.

This chip is only a minimal upgrade from the previous generation i7-8750H, so only jump on the newer chip if you have to upgrade from an older laptop. If you’re holding onto a computer with last generation’s chip, you’re better served just waiting for the next generation processor. Also note: Intel i7 9750H is a laptop-only processor, and isn't sold individually.

