This weird cyborg head for ChatGPT is freaking me out

AI chatbots like ChatGPT are designed to mimic real human conversations, but there's a crucial component missing from the interaction (other than emotion, genuine opinions and an actual understanding of anything they're saying, that is). They don't have faces.

Well, a company has developed a solution for a problem you might not have realised existed. It's created hardware for those who feel strange talking to an anonymous AI bot. Because speaking to a vacant disembodied split-screen face is much less weird... Totally less weird (see our review of AI in design in 2023 for more on advances generative artificial intelligence).

Despite sounding like a parody, Wehead, from a company of the same name, appears to be a serious product. It was previously billed as a 'spatial video' device to allow '3D video calls'. With that having failed to grab the world's imagination, the device has now been repurposed as a face for AI in the form of a 'ChatGPT edition'.

It sits on a desk like some kind of robot bust with a face made up of four displays (an attempt to make the face look three dimensional). You can choose different avatars and the device can not nod and shake its head. It also has cameras, allowing it to look around and to see its locutor. It even has 'dynamic wallpaper' that moves to music.

Wehead says that use cases include as an educator, caregiver, a personalised news host, and AI educator, AI companion and 'digital clones of celebrities and people you love'. Like I said, not weird. The price? $4,950, or you can rent one for $199 a month.

Its maker says “Wehead GPT is embodied LLM that helps you with brainstorming, decision making and self-reflection. For thinking out loud. At home or office. Any time you need it. On any topic." That is presumably if you can stop laughing at it.

I can't help suspecting that the company may have been inspired by the computer Holly in the 1990s sitcom Red Dwarf. The demonstration above shows ChatGPT channeled through 'Bro' getting all sulky because his bro doesn't remember hanging out with Bro in Jersey back in the day. It's total nonsense, which is perhaps what makes all the more frightening. Is the future going to be full of exchanges of inane drivel with soulless AI faces?

(Image credit: Wehead)

Even the copy on the Wehead's website feels like it was written by AI and makes little sense. ('What experience of AI are you up to?' Sorry?) There have been lots of concerns about AI replacing humans. I can't see this one doing that, but it does show just how much tech developers are expecting AI to impact on our lives, and the developments underway to try to humanise it. And, of course, Wehead could advance rapidly if it gets the right backing. Little over a year ago, people were laughing at Tesla's robot for its clumsiness. Today Optimus is blowing minds.