This is one of the simplest but most dazzling optical illusions I've seen

News
By
published

And scientists still aren't sure how it works.

We've studied so many optical illusions here Creative Bloq that sometimes it's easy to forget that the most effective are sometimes the simplest. The example below doesn't involve rotating horses or even any movement at all, but it's no less mind blowing for it.

The optical illusion is merely a grid of black squares on a white background. But this simple pattern has a powerful effect on our perception that can be quite dazzling.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles