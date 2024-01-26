Last chance to claim a free Figma Pro subscription with our UX design course

There are just days left to take advantage of an exclusive offer for UX design students. Until Wednesday 31 January, new students signing up to our online UX Design Foundations course can benefit from a free Figma Pro membership worth $144.

The UX Design Foundations course is the ideal launchpad for a creative career in UX design, featuring a lineup of expert contributors from big brands and industry leading agencies.

Modules on the course are led by tutors from our course partners Parsons School of Design. The curriculum provides a well-rounded education, blending real-world industry insights and a experience with academic excellence.

Since it's fully remote, the certified course offers accessibility for students and professionals worldwide. No matter where you are, you can make the comprehensive curriculum work around your schedule (See the course brochure for more details).

Enrol today to benefit from this special offer in collaboration with Figma. The free Figma Pro membership includes both Figma Design and FigJam. Figma is the go-to software for UX and UI designers who want to create websites, apps and digital products and is trusted by global corporations and innovative startups alike.

Seize this time-limited opportunity to learn UX design from industry professionals and set yourself on the path to a successful design career.

Enrol now

*This offer is valid for new students of the UX Design Foundations Course only, between the 1 November and the 31 of January 2023. It grants new students a one-year membership to Figma professional only.