Master the art of digital branding with this $45 bundle

You don't need to work in the marketing department at Facebook in order to understand the importance of digital branding. Whether you're trying to start a company from scratch or simply want to promote your creative projects online, you need to be well-versed in the various branding strategies and platforms that allow individuals and companies to expand their reach in the digital world.

The All-In-One Digital Branding Certification Bundle will get you up to speed with the field's most popular and powerful methodologies and tools, and the entire training package is on sale right now for 95 per cent off at just $45. For more social media expertise, see our guide to the best social media platforms for creatives.

Successfully promote your brand

With 10 courses and 37 hours of detailed content led by industry pros, this extensive training will teach you how to successfully promote virtually any product or service online – through lessons that focus on content creation, blogging, copywriting, social media marketing strategies, website development, and much more.

Even if you've never worked in a marketing-related industry before, you'll quickly learn how to harness the power of TikTok in order to promote and sell products using ad campaigns that target certain demographics, how to create more effective and engaging copy that draws users in while showcasing the best elements of your products, and how to generate user leads and boost sales through strategies that allow you to build and expand your personal brand online.

There's also plenty of instruction, which covers the various ways in which you can fine tune your content and promotions in order to match the tone and style of various social media platforms, and you'll learn how to build hype, plus increase demand through methods that don't add to your overhead costs.

You'll have unlimited access to all of the content for life (making it easy to learn at your own pace even when you're on the move), and there's an entire course that's dedicated to teaching you how to build a pro-level website from scratch without having to use any code.

Having a great product or service isn't enough if you want to turn it into a full-fledged career. The All-In-One Digital Branding Certification Bundle will allow you to take advantage of the countless online marketing tricks, which will help you create a viable and long-lasting brand online. It's on sale right now for just $45 – 95 per cent off its usual price when you sign up today.

Prices are subject to change.

