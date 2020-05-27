Get leading design magazines for less than half price!

Now is the perfect time to increase your reading, both for pleasure and to up your creative skills. Creative Bloq is the online presence for two industry leading magazines – Imagine FX and 3D World – we've got an amazing offer that'll save you money on a subscription.

Not only can you save up to 68 per cent on the usual RRP of a magazine subscription but our code will get you an extra 20 per cent off the sale price, too. There's never been a better time to dive in.

Which magazine is right for you? Well, if you're potty about digital painting and drawing, Imagine FX will be a real treat, while CG artists will love 3D World. Keep reading to find out more about the amazing offers available right now, plus more information on exactly what you'll find in each magazine.

Below, we've shown the prices for quarterly digital & print subscriptions, which qualify for the 20 per cent bundle discounts, but there are also big savings to be had on digital/print only subscriptions – and yearly subscriptions, too!

Imagine FX – save 79%: 3 months was £45.44 now £14.80

Enjoy amazing content from the world’s No.1 magazine for digital artists. Add an ImagineFX print & digital subscription to your basket and use code: BUNDLE20 at checkout to SAVE!

View Deal

3D World – up to 79% off: 3 months was £45.44 now £14.80

As the world’s best-selling magazine for CG artists, 3D World covers the full spectrum 3D fields, from animation and VFX, to games and arch-viz. Add a 3D World print & digital subscription to your basket and use code: BUNDLE20 at checkout to SAVE!

View Deal

Read more: