Apparently Instagram can't tell the difference between Photoshop and AI

News
By
published

AI labels are already causing issues for creatives.

Instagram logo
(Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Whether we like it or not, AI is taking over the online sphere. The good news is that apps like TikTok and Instagram are taking a stand, introducing labels for AI-generated content – the bad news is, they don't work particularly well. 

AI art generators are getting slicker and harder to detect so I'm all for a bit of online transparency, but it seems that Instagram's 'Made with AI' label might be a little trigger-happy. Even content with the smallest of Photoshop tweaks seems to be branded with the cursed label, causing concern among creatives who feel their work is being wrongly accused. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles