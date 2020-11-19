Black Friday iPad Pro deal: Save $350 on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro in epic early offer

Black Friday is officially a week away, but retailers across the globe are launching some amazing early offers. In one of the best we've seen so far, B&H Photo has knocked a huge $350 off a 12.9-inch iPad Pro – now just $799! There is also a brand new 10.2-inch iPad on sale for just $499!

The third generation (late 2018) iPad Pro model ditches the home button for a bigger, 2732 x 2048 resolution display with less bezel, and features Face ID, USB Type-C connector and is powered by Apple's lightning fast A12X Bionic chip. And for this price, it's an absolute steal.

These are undoubtedly strong early Black Friday deals, so snap them up while you can. Looking for a different iPad model or other Apple products? Don't miss our dedicated round ups of the best iPad Black Friday and Apple Black Friday deals available now.

Apple iPad Pro (2018): $ 1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Save $350: Get a whopping $350 off this 3rd gen, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage, a powerful A12X Fusion chip, Face ID, Wi-FI, 12 megapixel camera with 4K HD video, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad (2019): $559 $499 at B&H Photo

Save $60: If a standard iPad is all the power you need, B&H Photo also has a great discount on this 10.2-inch, 2019 model with Wi-Fi and 128GB SSD.

If you're in the UK, Amazon is also offering an impressive discount on the 11-inch iPad Pro...

Apple iPad Pro (2018): £769 £714.25 at Amazon

Save £54: It might not be the shiny new version, but this late 2017 iPad Pro model still packs a punch. Complete with 11-inch screen, Wi-Fi and 128GB SSD, this quality device can handle even the most complex of tasks.

