"I was outrageously lucky," Jessica Hische on crafting the titles for Are you there God? It's me, Margaret

By Rosie Hilder
published

Jessica recalls how two breaks helped her create the film's titles.

Are You There God? It's Me Margaret posters with type in a 70s style and an image of a dark haired young girl underneath the lettering
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Lettering artist Jessica Hische first became famous for film titles while working on Wes Anderson's 'Moonrise Kingdom'. Her latest film project was for the adaptation of Judy Blume's much-loved novel, 'Are you there God? It's me, Margaret' and the soft yet welcoming lettering sets the tone for the film.

When I met Jessica recently ahead of her talk at OFFF Barcelona, I asked her how she went about creating the lettering for such an iconic and well-loved title. "I was just outrageously lucky," she said. "One because I live in a city that has this amazing resource called the Letterform Archive." One of Jessica's friends, Stephen Coles, who is a design writer, is one of the curators there. "They have anything you could imagine in terms of design typographic resources. I emailed Stephen and was like, ‘Hey, can I set up a time to come to the archives? And can you pull a bunch of examples of mid to late ‘70s design work, anything that focuses on feminism or feminine stuff?’. I went in, and they put out samples and I spent half a day doing that. That's one of the wonderful lucky things, I did quite a bit of research visually for it."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles