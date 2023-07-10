Live
The Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals live blog
We're tracking the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals on Switch, OLED and Lite models.
This is our Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals live blog, where we'll be tracking all of the best Nintendo Switch deals ahead of and during Amazon's two-day sale, which runs Tuesday and Wednesday 11 and 12 July. We'll be providing direct links to the best savings on the standard Switch, Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch lite consoles plus discounts on games, bundles and accessories in both the US and UK.
Will there really be enough Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals to merit a live blog? I hear you ask. Well, we've been doing this for a couple of years now, and the few Nintendo Switch offers that come up go so fast that we've found live updates to be the best way to keep track of them and help our readers find the best prices at any given time.
Based on previous experience, we expect that most of the Nintendo Switch deals over the next few days won't be Amazon Prime exclusives, and they may even be at other retailers altogether. That means you might not need to be a Prime member to grab them (you can learn more about the sale in our main roundup of Apple Prime Day deals, and head over to our iPad live blog).
Below, you'll find quick links to the best Prime Day Nintendo Price prices we're seeing right now. Scroll down further for our more detailed live updates.
Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals: US
- Nintendo Switch OLED (import):
$349.99now $333.99 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch OLED (refurbished): $319.99 at Best Buy
- Nintendo Switch Lite:
$199from $187.99 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch + Legend of Zelda: ToK: $359.99 at Amazon
- Sonic Frontiers: $59.99 $39.93 at Amazon
- Super Mario 3D World + game:
$59.99now just $49.53 at Amazon
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
$69.99$57.80 at Amazon
Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals: UK
- Nintendo Switch OLED:
£309.99£284.99 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Lego Star Wars:
£344.98now just £319.98 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch OLED + The Legend of Zelda
£369.98£342.98 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch:
£259£234 at Very
- Nintendo Switch + 3 games:
£359.99£334.99 at Very
- Nintendo Switch Lite: from
£199£188 at Amazon
- Joy-Con pair in pastel purple/green:
£69.99£59.99 at Amazon
And we're live! Welcome to our Nintendo Switch Prime Day live blog. Prime Day itself doesn't start until tomorrow, but there are already a few small deals about, and they're open to everyone.
We'll kick things off with this solid £25 saving on the latest Switch console in the UK. The Nintendo Switch OLED is reduced from £309.99 to £284.99 at Amazon.
If you want to include a game, there are bundle deals with Lego Star Wars Saga, reduced for
£344.98 £319.98 and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for £369.98 £342.98.
If you're in the US, the best deal there is a Switch OLED European import for $349.99 $333.99 .
