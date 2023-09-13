I don't know what the Pokémon x Van Gogh collab is, but I love it

The Pokémon Company has announced an unexpected collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum via a rather obscure announcement on X. Very little was revealed besides the confirmation of a potential 'release' date for the collab (28 September 2023), and the promise of more information coming soon.

While the new collaboration might seem a little disconnected (by a couple of hundred years or so), we can't deny that we're excited to see what this odd collaboration has in store. (If you want to try your hand at painting, check out our beginner's guide on how to use oil paints).

(Image credit: Pokémon)

The 30-second trailer shows iconic Pokémon characters Pikachu and Eevee running through a field of sunflowers, while a Dutch windmill wistfully turns in the background. The bouncy score swells as the characters come to a halt, gazing up at the beautiful blue sky as it slowly transforms into a painterly Van Gogh art piece.

As the camera pans down, the once-still sunflower field is suddenly filled with sentient Sunflora Pokémon that beam at the dazzled duo. The teaser ends with the brand's logos and a Post-Impressionist rendition of a Sunflora in the style of Van Gogh's iconic painting 'Sunflowers'.

Fans took to X to share their excitement for the announcement, eager to find out what was in store. One user was amused by the contrast between the brand logos, giving a somewhat scathing review of the Van Gogh Museum's minimalist design in contrast to Pokemon's iconic bright logo.

Pokemon and Van Gogh?! 🥹 Two of my favorite things 🥰

I love the stark contrast between the very kid-friendly, eyecatching colorful Pokémon name font and the Van Gogh Museum's extremely minimalist, simplistic, sober and black and white logo that can be replicated perfectly on MS Paint.

While it's currently unclear what exactly the collaboration will bring, it's certainly an unlikely match made in heaven and we're totally here for it. For more Van Gogh art, check out this dizzying Van Gogh optical illusion that's got us seeing stars.