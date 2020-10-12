Prime Day headphone deals: Top Sennheiser headphones now half price!

This year's Prime Day headphone deals are great news for music fans. And some incredible offers have kicked off early, and not just at Amazon. Right now you can get a pair of Sennheiser HD wireless noise-cancelling headphones for just $99.98 at Best Buy – that's a huge $100 off!

In the UK, the Prime Day headphones deal fun has started early directly on Amazon too, with Sennheiser Special Edition Open Back headphones down to just £129.85, and Beats Solo Pro headphones now under £200.

As with all Amazon Prime Day deals, you can only pick them up if you are a Prime member. (Not a member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer). Also see our Amazon Prime Day and Apple Amazon Prime Day roundups for more great offers.

The best Prime Day Headphones deals

Prime Day headphones deals: UK

Sennheiser Open Back Headphones: £179.99 £129.85 at Amazon

27% off: These HD 599 Special Edition are exclusive to Amazon and feature 'Ergonomic acoustic refinement' – (e.A.R.) design, which channels the audio signal directly into your ears. True comfort comes from the large ear cups and soft replaceable ear pads.

Beats Solo Pro headphones: £269.95 £199 at Amazon

Save over £70: Pick up these Beats Solo Pro headphones for under £200 ahead of Prime Day! Click through on the page for a choice of colours including black, blue, light blue and pink.

Cambridge wireless earbuds: £150 £89.95 at Amazon

Save 40%: These earbuds have 45 hours battery life and bluetooth 5.0. They are IPX5 Water Resistant, have clear voice calling, and graphene enhanced drivers. In short, they're a brilliant choice for great audio and long listening. And almost half price too!

Prime Day headphones deals: US

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones: $349 $299 at Amazon

$50 off: Access your music and information using Alexa, whilst enjoying the noise-rejecting dual-microphone system with these premium Bose over-ear headphones.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.95 $169 at Amazon

Save $30: These high-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones in black are currently a steal at less than $170. Hurry, these quality headphones will fly off the shelf at this price.

The best headphones deals from other retailers

Sennheiser Wireless Headphones: $199.99 $98.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: These HD 458BT, noise-cancelling headphones are highly-rated and packed full of features like Alex, Siri and Google assistant and 30 hours listening time. They charge in two hours and come with a case and built-in mic. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Headphones: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: These More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear headphones make a statement! Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise, clear audio and 22 hours of listening time plus a vibrant colour choice of red, light blue and dark blue make these a steal. View Deal

