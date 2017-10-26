Reach massive Facebook audiences with this course

We may be busy gearing up to bring you the best discounts for creatives on Black Friday 2017 at Creative Bloq, but that doesn't mean we've neglected our current deals. For today's daily deal, we've got you a great discount on a course to teach you all about how to promote your services on Facebook.

There are more than one billion people on Facebook already, and the network is still growing. That’s a lot of people who you can reach easily if you know how to do it. The 2017 Facebook Ads Certification Course will teach you how to do just that, and you can get it on sale now for 88% off the retail price.

Thanks to the growing network and powerful targeting tools, Facebook has become an essential part of any marketing campaign. The social network gives you the capability to reach just about anyone, especially those who may be interested in your product or services.

The 2017 Facebook Ads Certification Course will teach you how to make the most of Facebook's marketing tools. Work your way through this course and score a certification to prove your skills.

You can get the 2017 Facebook Ads Certification Course on sale for 88% off the retail price . That makes your total just $15 (approx £11). It’s a deal that will pay for itself in time as you reach more people and sell more products, so grab it today.

The course promises to teach you:

The fundamentals of Facebook marketing and advertising

To create core, custom, and lookalike audiences

How to deploy Facebook’s objective-driven ad campaigns

Advanced applications of Facebook ads

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or the Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at:deals@creativebloq.com

Related articles: