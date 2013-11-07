Concrete posts used as fashion models

Marvel at the concrete monolith covered in fashionable materials

Here at Creative Bloq, we love it when two creative worlds collide. This series sees the fashion industry applied to an almost architectural aspect. 'Fashion Concrete' is the result of research around the idea of cloth applied to a monolith of concrete.

London based designer and creator Fabrice Le Nezet explains, "I worked at transposing concepts and patterns on those abstract figures led by a sculpture approach. The result is this collection of very fashionable totems half way between sculpture and fashion design."

We love the incredible use of colour throughout the photos - highlighting the stark contrast between the materials showcased in the series. This is certainly a perfect batch of creative inspiration.

See more inspiring work over on Fabrice Le Nezet's Behance page.

Have you seen an inspiring photography series? Let us know in the comments box below!