Cut-price Photoshop rival unveils latest software

Looking for a cheap alternative to Photoshop? Then check out PhotoPlus

Serif's photo editing tool PhotoPlus isn't really a tool for pro designers or photographers, but it's still surprisingly capable. And for those who only want to do a small amount of photo editing, it's worth a look.

The free version is a good stop-gap for those on a tight budget, while the full-priced tool is still a fraction of the cost of Photoshop.

Today Serif releases the latest version, PhotoPlus X7. Retailing at £79.99, it's available directly from Serif. The new features include: