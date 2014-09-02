How to use the Quick Selection Tool in Photoshop

The Creative Bloq YouTube channel is full of useful tutorials, great interviews and fresh video content relevant to the design community. And as part of this we have our 2-Minute Tool Schools – quick guides to the essential tools in Adobe's design software.

The Quick Selection Tool works by allowing you to paint a selection, with the selection snapping to details as you select. Work with multiple layers and areas of fuzzy detail with help from the easy-to-follow Photoshop tutorial above.

Creative Cloud

Our short and snappy videos are designed for users of Photoshop CC but don't worry if you haven't signed up to the Creative Cloud yet, because the tools showcased are also included in Photoshop CS6 and most earlier versions too.

