Iconic campaigns immortalised in new poster series

There's some commercials, campaigns and music videos that just stay with you, years after their release. F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi took some of these iconic memories and transformed them into a beautiful poster series for the 2016 D&AD Next Awards campaign.
"D&AD, along with the biggest names in direction and cinematography are always a source of inspiration for us. I hope we've managed to create a campaign that touches the soul of future great names in the industry," explains Creative Director at F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, Pedro Prado.
Featuring the likes of Spike Jonze, Nirvana, Nike and Guinness, The Next series bridges the gap between the D&AD Professional Awards and New Blood programme by identifying the best new talent and promoting them back to industry. Take a look at the individual designs below.
