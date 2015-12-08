Iconic campaigns immortalised in new poster series

The posters were designed to "designed to inspire and excite the next generation of photographers and directors"

There's some commercials, campaigns and music videos that just stay with you, years after their release. F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi took some of these iconic memories and transformed them into a beautiful poster series for the 2016 D&AD Next Awards campaign.

"D&AD, along with the biggest names in direction and cinematography are always a source of inspiration for us. I hope we've managed to create a campaign that touches the soul of future great names in the industry," explains Creative Director at F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, Pedro Prado.

Featuring the likes of Spike Jonze, Nirvana, Nike and Guinness, The Next series bridges the gap between the D&AD Professional Awards and New Blood programme by identifying the best new talent and promoting them back to industry. Take a look at the individual designs below.

That iconic Guiness advertisement featuring a surfer

Spike Jonze's direction for Fatboy Slim's 'Weapon of Choice' video

Nike's “Write the Future”

Honda's “Grrr” campaign

Bennetton “Hearts” by Oliverio Toscani

Sony “Balls”

Honda's “Cog”

Nirvana's Nevermind

Like this? Read these!