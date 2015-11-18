10 posters that sum up designer problems

Posters can be a way to express your passions, reveal your tastes or, in the case of these clever designs, advertise your pet peeves. Most of the time designers are creating these wall-mounted marriages of text, colour and shape for others and with their preferences in mind.

But occassionally, talented individuals design them for themselves and for others like-minded. These can act as a creative catharsis for frustrated illustrators who are fed up of never getting it quite right for everybody else.

Here are some of our favourite humourous, yet aesthetically evokative designs created to poke fun at designer problems. Can you identify with any of them?

Click image to see full size. Copyright of Amerikcan Made Prints

Clara Schneider Waterburg for Sharp Suits exhibition

Eduardo Salles (cinismoiillustrado)

Mizz Winkins (illustrator)

Colin Harman

55Hi's via Buzzfeed

via Dashburst

Via Sharp Suits

Via Pinterest

Via Digital Synopsis

Like this? Read these!