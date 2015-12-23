Modular notebook aims to suit your every need

Why use a generic notebook when you can create your own?

The humble notebook is a piece of design genius that creatives couldn't live without – and there are thousands of great notepads out there to choose from. Perfect for recording ideas or sketching concept art, it's difficult to think how something so simple and effective could be improved.

However, 2015 has seen some revolutionary redesigns that could herald the future of notebooks, including the Mixiw journal that comes with interchangable pages.

Ideal for writers, artists, technical illustrators and musicians to name a few, the Mixiw modular notebook lets users swap in their desired page style with sturdy little hooks. Capable of holding up to five booklets of 40 pages each, the Mixiw journal pairs its versatility with functionality.

The notebook can be laid flat for ease of use, plus it comes in two sizes to suit your needs. Finished with an elasticated strap on their hard nonstick covers, the Mixiw notebooks keep their contents safe and secure.

Accompanied by an album to store your different page styles, Arnau Aloy and Marc Prat, the designers of Mixiw, have thought of everything. See everything the modular journal has to offer in the video and images below.

The Mixiw notebook and page album saves a lot of space

Hooks hold the different pages in place securely

Mixiw comes in two sizes and three distinct colours

Despite all the hooks, the Mixiw books still lay flat

Archive all your different pages in a sturdy album

Liked this? Read these!