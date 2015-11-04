Is this magnetic journal the future of notebooks?

This magnetic notebook is the first of its kind

Any artist or writer would be lost without their notebook, but with loads of great notepads for designers available it can be hard to know which one to choose. Luckily the new Rekonect magnetic notebook is flexible enough to suit everyone.

With a unique magnetic spine, the Rekonect notebook comes with 120 pages of high quality paper that can be easily pulled out and reattached thanks to a magnetic strip that runs down each page.

Different page styles available, including lined, plain, dotted and graph paper, so users can customise their notebooks to best suit their needs. Refills will also be available to order when you run out.

Most day-today objects are safe from the magnet, so you won't need to worry about your phone being affected. This also means you can print directly onto each individual sheet straight from your computer.

The Rekonnect notebook needs your help on Kickstarter to become a reality, so if you like what you see in the images and video below be sure to give them your support.

The notebook comes with a classic faux leather cover

An elasticated cover keeps all the pages in check

The magnetic spine is perfect for attaching pens and stationery

Four different page styles are available

