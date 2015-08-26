Design your own notebook with Book Block

You could create the notepad of your dreams

Notebooks are an imperative part of any designer's life – from doodling a new design or scribbling down important ideas, having the right kind of book in your bag can go a long way. Whilst most favour the Moleskine, there have been other designs battling it out for the ultimate notepad design.

There are plenty out there to peruse but if you're still unhappy with your notebook options, this latest project from Book Block could just be the thing you're looking for. Allowing you to design and customise your own notebook – from the paper itself to the ribbons and elastic colour – you could have your dream notepad in no time.

London based design agency Mustard and Monsieur Notebook are the masterminds behind the initiative, with the teams claiming this to be the first time a fully customisable quality journal has been made available for an individual artist, illustrator or designer. Take a look at some previous designs below and back the Kickstarter to get designing.

You pick everything from the cover to the paper itself

Prefer lined, plain or dotted paper? You choose!

Your notepad design will be one-of-a-kind

