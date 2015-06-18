These illustrated notebooks are a thing of beauty

Designers who love colour will love this range of illustrated notebooks

Working with your other half can seem like a daunting endeavor, but Ben and Fi O'Brien are a design power couple who, after coming together to form Huddle Formation, have created some truly beautiful products through their B-Goods brand. Their latest range of illustrated notebooks sees beautiful imagery adorn the covers; a colourful execution that will delight designers across the globe.

Discover some more great notepads for designers

"With our B-Goods brand we've been focused on illustrated homewares for some time now, textiles, art prints, wallpaper etc (plus ceramics coming soon!) but we decided it was time to produce something for our fellow creative professionals, the doodlers, the ideasmiths and notemakers," explains Huddle Formation co-founder Ben O'Brien.

"Although it's a fairly simple product, we took our time over the design process, getting the pattern size spot-on so the illustration work fits the format and opting for a size that feels right, not too small to draw in, not too big to carry around. We're super-pleased with them and look forward to seeing where they go and what their pages get filled with." Browse the range over at the B-Goods store.

Liked this? Read these!