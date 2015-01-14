Could this be the ultimate notepad for designers?

The two notebooks contain unique ways to categorise your thoughts

Every designer knows that notepads are often a go-to tool when it comes to inspirations, ideas and organisation. Whilst most of you will turn to your Moleskines and the like, the past year or so has seen innovative notepad design from across the world. One such design is this new offering from Code&Quill.

"Our two notebooks, the Origin and the Traveler, were designed to offer a great set of useful features without going overboard," explains founder Ronak Patel. "The paper is thick and durable, ready for your ideas no matter where you may have them. The binding is sewn with quality thread, and constructed in a way to allow the notebooks to lie flat, no matter what page you're on."

Launching a Kickstarter campaign for the notebooks, the left-side pages have a dot grid to allow for sketches, drawings, and wireframes with the right-side pages showcasing their special Indentation Rule – providing a narrow ruling with vertical dash-marks every 5 millimeters to allow notes, lists, paragraphs, and code to be properly indented and neatly kept.

