Is this the most eco-friendly notepad?

Cast Iron Design are known for their environmentally friendly products

As designers, you'll use plenty of notepads – from sketching ideas to writing to-do lists, notepads are pretty much your best friend. However, using all that paper can start to weigh on your mind, so the folks at Cast Iron Design decided to play their part in keeping the environment happy.

"We use notebooks on a regular basis and figure that a useful object would be the easiest way to help other graphic designers begin to integrate environmental responsibility into their practice," says Cast Iron Design's Jonathan Black. "Specifying recycled paper is one of the easiest and most impactful things a graphic designer can do to minimize the carbon footprint of a print project, so that’s where we’re starting.

"The goal is to get this information into the hands of as many graphic designers as possible." We think it's a great idea to get a great message out there; it helps that Cast Iron Design have produced it in such a beautiful way! You can purchase the pocket-sized notepad from their store.

