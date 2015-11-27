This notebook sleeve is every creative's dream

The Penroll toolbelt has been four years in the making

Keeping your pens and pencils to hand isn't practical when you're out and about, so what's an artist or deisgner to do when inspiration strikes them out of the blue? Thanks to Penroll, organisation and creativity are brought together in a wrap-around toolbelt.

Perfect for on-the-go writing and drawing, Penroll is the creation of trainee architect Michael Ruthenbury. Designed to give creatives quick and easy access to the tools they need, Penroll is a unique storage device that attaches to any great notepad.

"I love travelling, sketching and drawing. Penroll was developed to solve a simple but frustrating problem for me – forgetting and misplacing my pens!" Michael explains.

Penroll is as practical as it is innovative. With nine compartments made from hard-wearing canvas, Penroll is perfectly suited to an artist's studio and the great outdoors. Get a preview of Penroll in the video and images below.

Penroll fits around your notebook and doesn't get in the way

Clips keep the toolbelt firmly attached to your journal

When unbuttoned Penroll lies flat, letting you work easily

The nine pocket are a perfect size for pens and pencils

Penroll is made from robust canvas

Penroll is available in five vibrant colours

Liked this? Read these!