New features added to free Photoshop rival

While it's by no means as near as powerful as Photoshop, browser-based app Fotor is a popular rival to it thanks to its easy-to-use tools and well, the fact that it's free. In fact, its creators claim it's the world's most popular image editor.

You can use Fotor to edit text, create collages, and even do some basic design work using ready-to-go templates. And now Fotor has released a major update.

The Designer feature has been streamlined, with templates ranging from social media, promotion and personal use, while other changes include a new UI with customized toolbars and panels, and new, integrated filters and effects.

It's not a pro tool by any means, but if you just want to do some basic image editing, and taking out a monthly subscription to Photoshop seems like overkill, it's worth giving Fotor a try. Head over to Fotor's site to get started.

Fotor works on Apple and Android

The Designer tool features lots of easy to use templates

Create dynamic collages in a few clicks

Edit text in images easily

Liked this? Read these!