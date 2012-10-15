Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Becha

It's Monday, which means, once again, it's time to get your hands on this week's free wallpaper.

Creative Bloq has teamed up with some lovely designer folk to bring you this awesome weekly freebie. All you have to do is visit us each Monday to help yourself to an exclusive image that will liven up your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Becha

Vesna Pesic aka Becha

Vesna Pesic aka Becha is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator based in Serbia. In the four years of working as an illustrator, she has worked for many leading brands, including ELLE, Playboy, Eni Internation, Universal Music and Emirates airline.

Becha's personal works have featured in many group exhibitions in London, New York, Stockholm and Amsterdam. She's also a member of the international digital art collective Depthcore.

Becha on her illustration... "Almost everyone hates Monday, that day that represents the end of two-days of freedom and relaxation. But not for animals and freelancers! The thing I like about being a freelance artist is adaptability and a week without strict work-hours. So, Monday is like Saturday.

I wanted to make something cheerful, with interesting contrast and colour combinations

"I wanted to make something cheerful, with interesting contrast and colour combinations but without neglecting my passion for anatomy, type and collage. This deer wallpaper is a present for everyone who love Mondays!"

To download this awesome wallpaper, simply follow the links below...