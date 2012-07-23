Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Ben the Illustrator

Got the Monday blues? Well, fear not: to put a smile on your face Creative Bloq has teamed up with some lovely designer folk to bring you a free, weekly wallpaper.

All you need to do is visit us each Monday to help yourself to an exclusive image that will brighten up your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Kicking our free wallpaper series off is this gorgeous tiger illustration by Ben the Illustrator (aka Ben O'Brien). Having worked in the design and illustration world for over a decade now, Ben takes inspiration from nature and creating inspiring, epic and ethereal landscapes. He has been commissioned by and collaborated with, among others, Smart Cars, Pixar, Westfields Shopping Centres and The New York Times.

Ben on his illustration: "My workload recently has been focusing on a new range of fabrics; mostly measuring fabric and discussing manufacture. So a lot going on but none of it creative! My everlasting itch to illustrate is not being scratched, so I've been taking breaks to quickly illustrate simple images of birds and animals.

"They're proving popular online and are really liberating to do. Some take eight minutes or so to artwork from the sketch, this tiger took 20 minutes. Occasionally working super-quickly seems to really loosen up the process and can also teach you a few new tricks!"

Enter the Wallpaper Gallery to WIN!

We want you to send us a picture of your device in an interesting setting, featuring one of these wallpapers. We'll showcase the top pics on this page, and the best (in our objective-as-possible opinion) will get some goodies.

To enter, just click on the following email link contact@creativebloq.com. And don't forget to check back to see if your pic gets included!

To start you off, we grabbed a very quick pic of Ben's wallpaper on the Creative Bloq iPhone. But we know you can do much better than this!

