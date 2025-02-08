Meet Opera Air, the web browser that wants you to disconnect

The minimalist design is very mindful (and very demure).

Opera Air web browser
(Image credit: Opera)

Most digital platforms are all about getting us to spend more time connected. Opera's new web browser gives a good impression of being a tool that wants to do the opposite: encouraging us to take breaks from browsing.

With a sleek, minimalist design, Opera Air has the UI of a meditation app. In fact, it is a mediation app. Along with music for creative inspiration, it provides guided meditation and breathing exercises (see our pick of the best UI design tools if you're working on your own product designs).

