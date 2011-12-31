Download the supporting files for Cinema 4D essentials

Welcome to the downloads page for the digital editions of Cinema 4D Essentials. Below, you can find links for screenshots, project files and videos accompanying the publication.
Environments
The journey starts here (Getting Started tutorial)
Download the screenshots and project files
Underneath the arches (Gothic Church tutorial)
Download the screenshots and project files
A change in the weather (Exterior Lighting tutorial)
Download the screenshots and project files
Turn down the house lights (Interior Lighting tutorial)
Download the screenshots and project files
Characters
The path of the hero (Swordmaster tutorial)
Download the screenshots, project files and PDF
Beautiful, but deadly (Female Warrior tutorial)
Download the screenshots and project files
Download the video walkthroughs: Part 1
Download the video walkthroughs: Part 2
Download the video walkthroughs: Part 3
Inside a basic character rig (Introduction To Rigging tutorial)
Download the screenshots and project files
Vehicles
Leaving Earth orbit (Spaceship tutorial)
Download the screenshots and project files
Polish up your lighting (Tuc-tuc tutorial)
Download the screenshots and project files
Dynamics
Think out of the box (Introduction To Dynamics tutorial)
Download the screenshots, project files and animation
Download the video walkthroughs
Dynamic animation (Dynamic Animation tutorial)
Download the screenshots, project files and animation
Download the video walkthroughs
Behind the titles (Motion Graphics tutorial)
Download the screenshots, project files, HDRI image and animation
Download the video walkthrough
Q&A
Download the screenshots and project files