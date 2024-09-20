Viral fan animation puts recent Star Wars movies to shame

News
By
published

Disney, hire this guy now!

A screenshot from a fan-made Star Wars animation
(Image credit: Dayton Busse via YouTube)

With the Stars Wars sequels more than a little underwhelming, perhaps it would be better to leave things to the fans? That's the conclusion many are making based on a stunning short fan animation that's gone viral on social media.

Dayton Busse's 'Boba Fett Uses Seismic Charge on Star Destroyer' shows the famed bounty hunter bolting through laser beams in his Slave I. Made using Houdini (see our Houdini 20 review), it's clocked up thousands of likes across X (the former Twitter), Instagram and YouTube, where users reckon Disney needs to hire him ASAP.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles