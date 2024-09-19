I'm blown away by the latest Unity 6 demo

News
By
published

I could almost forget that this was made in a game engine.

A screenshot from a demo of Unity 6 game engine
(Image credit: Unity Technologies)

Unity Technology's Unite 2024 developer conference is underway in Barcelona, and the global release of Unity 6 has been announced for next month. The latest version of the company's game engine will be launch on 17 October.

And we got a taste of just how impressive Unity 6 will be with the premiere of a new Unity 6 demo called Time Ghost. The short film is quite something (see the video below).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles