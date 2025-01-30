It looks like a painting, but this is actually a 3D Blender scene

The free software Blender is best known for 3D modelling and animation, but it's increasingly being used for 2D animation, including for creating painterly looks.
The 3D Artist Hewa has demonstrated a perfect example as part of his regular 'day-to-day learning' posts on social media, and his followers are blown away by the style, which shows how Blender straddles the best 3D modelling software and the best animation software.
A post shared by hewa (@hewaweh)
A photo posted by on
Hewa's latest piece is typical of his style, infusing an everyday scene with atmosphere. Depicting a woman distracted by passing planes as she pours a drink, it looks like a kind of impressionistic genre painting brought to life by animation. The familiar subject gives the phrase 'day-to-day' a dual meaning, and the gentle animation and lighting has an almost soothing feel.
A post shared by hewa (@hewaweh)
A photo posted by on
Hewa lives and works in Japan and has been working and developing as a artist since 2022. You can see more of Hewa's work on his Instagram account and website.
See our roundup of Blender tutorials for help if you're getting started in the software. And for more inspiration, see how Gints Zilbalodis used Blender to make Oscar-nominated Flow.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
- How to move from 2D illustration to 3D modelling - this artist did and so can you
- The Paris Catacombs have a surprisingly cute logo design
- Loklik iCraft review: A Cricut alternative with good reasons to explore
- Adobe's Project Concept could be the future of creative ideation – and the waiting list is open
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.