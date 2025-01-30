It looks like a painting, but this is actually a 3D Blender scene

This 3D artist creates incredible painterly work in the free software.

An image from a painterly Blender animation
(Image credit: Hewa)

The free software Blender is best known for 3D modelling and animation, but it's increasingly being used for 2D animation, including for creating painterly looks.

The 3D Artist Hewa has demonstrated a perfect example as part of his regular 'day-to-day learning' posts on social media, and his followers are blown away by the style, which shows how Blender straddles the best 3D modelling software and the best animation software.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

