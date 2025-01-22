Tencent's open-source AI 3D generator could reshape game development

Hunyuan3D 2.0 can even animate 3D assets.

An image from Tencent&#039;s Hunyuan3D 2 AI 3D generator
(Image credit: Tencent)

The march of generative AI continues to set new milestones for creative tools. After AI image generators and video generators, 3D visuals are widely seen as the next frontier. And on that front, the Chinese tech giant Tencent has just made a another leap forward.

Hunyuan3D 2.0 appears to be able to generate 3D assets from 2D images with much better quality than its predecessor and many other image-to-3D tools. And it can even animate them. Some are already suggesting that it could revolutionise VFX and game development.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.