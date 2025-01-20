Viral video of Keanu Reeves in Severance shows the power of Tencent's new AI video generator

HunyuanVideo is scarily good at face swapping actors.

Less than a decade ago it took a huge VFX team months of work to put Peter Cushing's face on to Huy Henry's in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Now AI seems to be able to do something comparable in a matter of minutes.

While the results still lack some polish, people are raving about the abilities of the Chinese tech giant Tencent's new open-source AI video model, HunyuanVideo. One user has dropped a demo showing attempts to put Keanu Reeves into a scene from Apple TV's hit series Severance, and the effort has quickly taken off on TikTok and other platforms (also see our roundup of the best deepfakes).

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories.

