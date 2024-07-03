This art was made in ZBrush on an iPad

ZBrush for iPad; a screen of an iPad
The new ZBrush for iPad app has a streamlined UI and gesture controls. (Image credit: Maxon)

ZBrush for iPad was announced at the end of last year - we cover this news in our ZBrush explainer - but questions around how it will actually work have continued to be asked by artists keen to sculpt on a tablet. Now we have some answers.

The in-development ZBrush app for iPad will have a new user interface designed around touch and gesture controls as well details on the reworked menus and sculpting space. During May's Apple 'Let Loose', which focused heavily on new iPads, including the new M4 chip, we caught sight of ZBrush for iPad (above image). The new interface is less cluttered and bolder than the desktop software, as expected for a mobile app.

