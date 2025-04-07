Fans are torn over the vibrant colours and glitchy UI art style of Bungie's new Marathon game

Bungie's original Marathon for MacOS is often seen as the spiritual predecessor of its iconic Halo series. Now the franchise is being revived, this time for PlayStation, XBox and Windows (but not Mac) in a different genre and with a bold new look.

There's no shortage of hero shooters out there, but many think the striking aesthetic makes the new Marathon game look like something fresh and different. But is it Marathon? (see our pick of the best game development software for your own work).

News of the new Marathon game was already dividing fans when it was announced that it would be a hero shooter extraction game. Now the bold art style is also causing controversy with its vibrant colours and glitchy UI design.

A teaser for the gameplay trailer to come later this week shows a unique art style with colours that are seriously vibrant and alien but, unlike many games with bright palettes, also feel natural and not cartoony. Meanwhile, images shared by art director Joseph Cross show similarly vibrant graphic design approach to UI with glitchy details.

A lot of gamers are loving the direction. "Never played Destiny or not a fan of Bungie in general but this artstyle goes hard. One of the most unique artstyle in AAA in recent years," one person wrote on X. WI haven't seen something this vibrant and mature since Annihilation," someone commented on the YouTube video.

Some are getting The Cycle Frontier vibes, but others see Sony's huge flop Concord in the saturated colours. "It's a generic sci-fi looter shooter," one person claims.

The original Marathon was obviously very 90s, and some fans are attached to that grungy look and wondering why Bungie is using the Marathon name when the game looks so different. "Not Marathon in any way except name," one person commented on the video.

The original Marathon game for Classic MacOS (Image credit: Bungie)

You can see an exploration of the new Marathon art direction in the video below.

What is Marathon? The original Marathon game was a first-person shooter that was released for MacOS in 1994 and spawned two sequels. Taking place in space several centuries into the future, it puts the player in the role of a security officer who must try to stop an alien invasion on the colony ship that gives the game its name. The new Marathon game is set within the canon of the original games but will be a player-versus-player extraction shooter that expands on their world. Events will take place on Tau Ceti IV, where a console ship remains in orbit and its 30,000 passengers have disappeared. Players take the role of cybernetic Runners to seek wealth and treasure on the planet.

The gameplay reveal will be released on Saturday 12 April at 10am Pacific time. There's no news yet on the possible release date or price.

For a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Bungie's approach to game art, see our interview about how it made Destiny 2: The Final Shape. For resources for your own work, see our guide to the best digital art software.