Sega has delighted Sonic the Hedgehog fans by quietly releasing an official timeline of the game's lore on its website. Thought to be the very first official journey through the Sonic lore, it includes detail about games, characters and events that fans have been seriously thirsty for. It's sparked joy, debate and questions amongst Sonic enthusiasts.

The timeline moves from tens of thousands of years ago (apparently the earliest record of Dark Gaia destroying the earth in Sonic's World Adventure) through every Sonic instalment – the last being 200 years after the Modern Sonic Era when "Sonic and Sage Protect The World From The End" in Sonic Frontiere). In short, it's full of brilliantly whimsical yet nerdy Sonic timeline markers and facts – and fans (mostly) can't believe their luck. See Sega's timeline here then read on for reactions. Want to play the back catalogue? See our list of the best retro games consoles.

Not only has the timelines satisfied some fans, but there are also debates raging over on Reddit. Some fans don't hold back in expressing their shock and surprise. "WHAT DO YOU MEAN SONIC SHUFFLE IS CANON?," says one user – just one of many debating over whether or not some of the episodes should be considered as part of the timeline.

"I will never understand why people resisted the idea of Battle taking place after Shadow 05," another comment reads. "Literally, he had his memories. There was not a hint of his amnesia in that game, it didn't just "not come up", it was GONE."

"Sega: Casually drops the timeline people have been begging for, refuses to elaborate, and leaves," says one happy Redditor. But others aren't so sure, remarking on the fact that Sega has left out swathes of key Sonic material that could change things significantly.

"The storybook games and the rivals series are pretty clear omissions, considering they're very clearly referenced, perhaps bc the latter wasn't developed in Japan but why the former?," one challenger says. "This might explain why Sega seems keen to just bring up 06 whenever something Silver is relevant and never rivals, bc that's the only real game he's in according to them."

