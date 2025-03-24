Sega just made a ridiculous Sonic timeline and (mostly) everyone is delighted

News
By published

Debate is now raging over what is, and isn't, included.

Sonic the Hegehog and friends
(Image credit: Sega)

Sega has delighted Sonic the Hedgehog fans by quietly releasing an official timeline of the game's lore on its website. Thought to be the very first official journey through the Sonic lore, it includes detail about games, characters and events that fans have been seriously thirsty for. It's sparked joy, debate and questions amongst Sonic enthusiasts.

The timeline moves from tens of thousands of years ago (apparently the earliest record of Dark Gaia destroying the earth in Sonic's World Adventure) through every Sonic instalment – the last being 200 years after the Modern Sonic Era when "Sonic and Sage Protect The World From The End" in Sonic Frontiere). In short, it's full of brilliantly whimsical yet nerdy Sonic timeline markers and facts – and fans (mostly) can't believe their luck. See Sega's timeline here then read on for reactions. Want to play the back catalogue? See our list of the best retro games consoles.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor.

