Someone remade Sonic the Hedgehog's Green Hill Zone for Game Boy, and I want to play it right now

News
By
published

This video shows exactly how it's done.

As homemade projects go, this is a fun one. A game dev has recreated Sonic the Hedgehog 1 for the Game Boy, designing music and animations that echo Green Hill Zone (the first and some might say most iconic scene from the original Sonic game). Usually seen in technicolour on a Sega console, like the Mega Drive or Master System, this project brings a slightly simpler vibe as it is presented in black and white for the smaller screen of Nintendo's Game Boy.

Using a game maker studio called GB Studio that doesn't appear on our list of the best game development software (but we're looking into it), YouTuber RetroSilver draws out the level and adds in famous game elements such as the rings, trees and creatures, resulting in a mostly-pretty-accurate Game Boy game experience. The video (see it below) takes you through the process in quite a lot of detail, and it's an entertaining watch. See it below.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Super Mario World in 3D Mario standing by a TV
Super Mario World got remade in 3D using Unreal Engine 5 – and the result is so much fun
Mario
This "awful" Super Mario remake actually brings a brilliantly low-fi new art style to the retro game
Image from an Unreal Engine Rayman 3 remake
Rayman 3 is being remade in Unreal Engine, and I can't believe how good it looks
An image from a Zelda remake in Unreal Engine 5.5
Zelda: Ocarina of Time got remade in Unreal Engine 5, and it looks incredible
Asterism indie game
How hand-crafted indie game Asterism mixes digital art and papercrafts
Super Mario 64
Someone spent 100 days mapping Super Mario's entire planet – and the result is epic
Latest in Video Game Design
Sonic the Hedgehog
Someone remade Sonic the Hedgehog's Green Hill Zone for Game Boy, and I want to play it right now
Muse AI; a head breathes fire
Microsoft's Muse AI wants to change how games are made - but can it work?
Imagery from Elder Scrolls
You could design a character for Elder Scrolls 6 in unique charity auction
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 art influences; watery scenes from a fantasy video game, showing colourful coral and mines and creatures
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's art director jokes how he wanted to make a 'realistic version of SpongeBob'
Still from Dreams of Another trailer
Dreams of Another rewrites the rules for Shoot 'em up games, and it looks mesmerising
The covers of Valorant, Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars and Halo
If you like video games and typography, you'll love Game Font Library
Latest in News
Sonic the Hedgehog
Someone remade Sonic the Hedgehog's Green Hill Zone for Game Boy, and I want to play it right now
Anycubic sale
Anycubic has another mega sale on 3D printers – and these are the 7 deals I would happily buy
Muse AI; a head breathes fire
Microsoft's Muse AI wants to change how games are made - but can it work?
Apple Vision Pro, Rabbit R1 and Humane Pin
It's time to admit the 'AI gadget' era was a flop
Susan Kare&#039;s &quot;Panic!&quot; button as part of her Esc Keys collection
Susan Kare’s playful Esc Keys collection embraces the spirit of escapism
The Obama Foundation rebrand
The Obama Foundation reinvents legendary font in future-forward rebrand