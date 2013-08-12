Photoshop users get access to Typekit fonts

Back in May, Adobe announced that Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, InDesign CC and Dreamweaver CC would be integrated with Typekit, letting delighted users access more than 700 typefaces from leading foundries as part of their Creative Cloud subscription. (There's a demo of how it works above.)

It was a killer feature, certain to tempt even the most sceptic user into the Cloud... except for one small thing. On launch day, the Font Sync feature was frustratingly absent, due to technical problems surrounding scaling. Nor was there an ETA as to when the problem would be fixed - and with no updates from the Typekit team since June 24, we were starting to get worried...

Out of sync

That wasn't all. File Sync - another exciting feature, which allows browser-based syncing of your Adobe files - was also conspicuous by its absence in the CC launch back in May. So it's great news that Adobe is now finally rolling out both promised features to Creative Cloud users "in batches" via an early access program.

File sync allows you to access your Photoshop files wherever you are

To sign up for this program, you just need to fill out a form here. As soon as you’ve signed up, Adobe will add your name to the waiting list. When they reach your name on the list, you’ll receive an email from the Creative Cloud team confirming that you’ve been added to the early access program.

Once you get the email, grab the latest version of the Creative Cloud desktop app, log in with your Adobe ID, and navigate to the Files or Fonts panel to start using the feature. Best of luck, and let us know how you get on in the comments!

