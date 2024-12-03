It's that time of year again, when design authorities across the web share their predictions for the next 12 months in design. We've already seen 2025 design trends from Canva, and now Adobe has shared its own forecast for the year ahead.

At the heart of Adobe's 2025 design trends forecast is a series of contradictions. "In this year’s annual Adobe Creative Trends Forecast," the company announces, "we find the top trends for 2025 reflecting this urge for both escapism and reality, with creators leaning into imaginative and surreal new visuals, humorous perspectives, immersive experiences, and more." If you're inspired to get designing, check out our roundup of the best laptops for graphic design.

Adobe says surrealism isn't just for AI (Image credit: Adobe)

Surrealism is in, Adobe says, and 2025 is "all about evoking fantastical, ethereal looks in sleek packages. Metallics blend with pops of color, while natural elements (think: sky, water, greenery) are juxtaposed with the unnatural to create never-before-seen imagery." And while these dreamlike images are often associated with AI, Adobe insists it is seeing this trend "in traditionally produced commercial projects just as often as in AI generated content."

Meanwhile, levity and laughter is highlighted as a 2025 trend, with bold, bright and cheery colours coupling with unexpected pairings. "Brands are discovering that memes and other funny posts are shared more often than serious posts on social platforms, so they’re crafting humorous posts to reach larger audiences. And by embracing the casual, playful tone we use online, companies are building more personal connections with consumers, making their brands feel more relatable and human."

Laugher is in fashion (Image credit: Adobe)

And in another contradictory theme, retro futurism will see designers and brands looking both backward and forward, blending futuristic components with historical and vintage elements. "This juxtaposition of past and future is even capturing the attention of Gen Zers, who are increasingly showing interest and even yearning for a past they didn’t experience firsthand."

Retro futurism blends the past with the future (Image credit: Adobe)

And once again, Adobe insists this is a trend that demonstrates AI's influence on art and design as a whole, with the company adding, "While Generative AI technology has played a key role in popularizing this style by making it easier to experiment and combine elements from different eras, as this aesthetic has gained mainstream engagement, we are seeing a surge of traditionally produced (non AI) commercial projects working in this style."

For the the full 2025 creative trends report, head over to Adobe's website.