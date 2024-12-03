Adobe claims surrealism isn't just for AI in its 2025 creative trends

News
By
published

Next year's design trends are all about contradictions.

It's that time of year again, when design authorities across the web share their predictions for the next 12 months in design. We've already seen 2025 design trends from Canva, and now Adobe has shared its own forecast for the year ahead.

At the heart of Adobe's 2025 design trends forecast is a series of contradictions. "In this year’s annual Adobe Creative Trends Forecast," the company announces, "we find the top trends for 2025 reflecting this urge for both escapism and reality, with creators leaning into imaginative and surreal new visuals, humorous perspectives, immersive experiences, and more." If you're inspired to get designing, check out our roundup of the best laptops for graphic design.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles