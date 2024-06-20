I’m blown away by this ingenious AI-powered Lego mosaic printer

News
By
published

Creative Mindstorms spent 6 months perfecting the design.

AI LEGO® PixelArt Robot made by Creative Mindstorms on YouTube
(Image credit: Creative Mindstorms via YouTube)

Sometimes the internet can be an absolute goldmine of content you never knew you needed to see – my latest online obsession is no different. The Pixelbot 3000 made by YouTuber Creative Mindstorms (a.k.a Sten), is a custom-built Lego mosaic 'printer' that builds masterpieces from simple AI prompts in an ingenious feat of engineering and art. 

Gone are the days of believing that Lego is just a children's toy – you only have to look at the countless Lego sets for adults to prove my point. Not only is Sten's work a masterful demonstration of Lego's creative possibilities, but an inspiring innovation in Lego building technology, opening up exciting new artistic avenues.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles