New AI tech can change your accent (but only to North American)

News
published

Do we really want to all sound the same?

Krisp - AI accent convertor
(Image credit: Krisp)

A new AI meeting assistant, Krisp, aims to make speakers more easily understood by changing their accent to make it sound North American. The company claims this will make people more easily understood in global meetings. The app works with conferencing platforms including Zoom, Teams, Google Meet and Webex and modifies the speaker's voice in real time, with just 200ms of processing latency (an imperceptible lag).

Krisp works by modifying the phonemes of speech to make them sound like American English. With AI productivity tools now having more of an impact in meetings, with many people using AI transcription services, this could be seen as the next logical step. But do we really want everyone to sound exactly the same?

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

