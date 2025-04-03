ZBrush for iPad gets the update that 3D artists had been hoping for

ZBrush for iPad quickly earned a place in our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best 3D modelling apps for iPad following its release last September. In our original ZBrush for iPad review, we praised the adaptation of the sculpting experience and huge range of brushes to a simpler UI for tablet use.

The only downside was that not all of the main desktop functionalist was present, but Maxon is already adding new features. It's added the popular ZModeler brush along with other features from the desktop version of the software to allow 3D artists to do more on the go within the intuitive touch-optimized ZBrush for iPad UI.

Maxon One | Spring Release 2025 - YouTube Watch On

ZModeler is ZBrush's powerful polygonal modeling tool, which allows 3D artists to create and modify hard-surface models, offering tools for tasks like extruding, bridging, beveling, and box modeling. Its addition to the iPad version of the software means it's now possible to use the app for advanced sculpting anywhere.

The update includes Nanomesh for iPad, allowing artist to seamlessly populate mesh polygons with multiple models , making it easier to generate intricate game and VFX assets. There's also now UV Master for iPad, offering a one-click solution for unwrapping 3D models and easier texture mapping and use of Surface Noise, Texture Maps, IMM brushes with UVs, and displacement mapping for game-ready assets and intricate sculpting details.

3D digital art by Tien Fu created in ZBrush (Image credit: Tien Fu)

The desktop version of ZModeler has also come in for a few updates, with the addition of new presets, improved Insert Edge Loop snapping controls, and an enhanced selection mode.

Work by Julio Benavides made using ZBrush (Image credit: Julio Benavides)

Maxon's announced a few updates in other programs too. Its 3D modeling, animation, simulation, and rendering software Cinema 4D gets new spline tools and enhanced simulation capabilities to allow motion designers to create more dynamic and complex graphics with greater control.

Meanwhile, Maxon's expanding its Red Giant plugin for DaVinci Resolve to add authentic lens flares based on real-world lens properties, an Optical Glow effect for neon signs and sci-fi visuals and Magic Bullet Looks for colour correction. Maxon Studio has over 100 new customisable motion graphics and effects templates, including optimized vertical layouts for social media content.

In Houdini, per-point attributes are now interpolated into smooth gradients on hair curves, so it’s easy to create complex multi-color strands and hair dye designs. And in both Houdini and Maya, the USD procedural enables pipeline assets to be easily instanced, now with support for USD overrides to easily swap assets.

See our ZBrush for iPad tutorial if you're wondering how to get started with the app.