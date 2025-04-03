ZBrush for iPad gets the update that 3D artists had been hoping for

By published

The app is now even better for 3D modelling on the move.

3D digital art created in ZBrush
(Image credit: Maddie Li)

ZBrush for iPad quickly earned a place in our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best 3D modelling apps for iPad following its release last September. In our original ZBrush for iPad review, we praised the adaptation of the sculpting experience and huge range of brushes to a simpler UI for tablet use.

The only downside was that not all of the main desktop functionalist was present, but Maxon is already adding new features. It's added the popular ZModeler brush along with other features from the desktop version of the software to allow 3D artists to do more on the go within the intuitive touch-optimized ZBrush for iPad UI.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

