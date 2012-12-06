Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer gets a Lego makeover

Last month, Rockstar games unveiled a second trailer for the eagerly awaited Grand Theft Auto 5 video game, due to be released in Spring next year.

But while gamers revelled in the excitement of the new video, a few die-hard fans were busy recreating the first trailer out of Lego. Using the little bricks, thefourmonkeys modelled sets and characters and used stop-motion animation filming to bring the plastic scenes to life.

And the guys have gone all out too, paying meticulous attention to detail and recreating the video almost exactly. We've embedded both the Lego and original trailer below so you can see just how similar they are - in fact, try and cue them up simultaneously because the effect is startling!

