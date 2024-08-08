Artist's floral Nintendo characters mesmerise Instagram
Raku Inoue's designs are delightfully wholesome.
We've seen all manner of illustrative fan-made takes on classic Nintendo characters, but non quite as horticultural as this. Japanese artist Raku Inoue's artworks made of plants have been setting Instagram alight, with the floral tributes to Mario, Bowser Pikachu and more are delighting followers.
Constructed entirely from plants and petals (and with the artworks featuring a delightful 'ingredients' list of the exact flowers used, Inoue's pieces are about as delicate and wholesome as it gets. Who knew flower arranging could make for one of the most delightful art techniques around?
As spotted by Design Taxi, Inoue's artworks are a botanical delight, and a reminder that there are still one or two nice things to be found on Instagram (a platform that seems to be losing its way by the day). Indeed, every piece manages to capture the essence of the character design being interpreted.
The artist manages to imbue each artwork with a surprising amount of individuality by varying the plants and leaves used. While Mario is a colourful menagerie of red emperor tulips, pink lilies, white peonies and more, a pleasingly muted take on Pikachu features mainly oregano and iris leaves.
"I love seeing the ingredient breakdown!" One delighted Instagram user comments on the latter, while another adds in response to Bowser, "I love this series so much. Great work"
Inoue has created horticultural artworks for various brands including Gap and Glenfiddich. His website describes how he "used to be known for his polymer clay sculptures, but his recent works mainly feature organic materials like flowers, leaves and stems of various flora species and have attracted international attention. It is through many different methods and techniques that he challenges himself to continuously evolve as an artist."
While Inoue's are some of the most delightful Nintendo reinterpretations we've seen, not every example is quite so pleasant. Who can forget the time one illustrator took it upon themselves to show us exactly what's hiding under Toad's hat?
