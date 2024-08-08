Artist's floral Nintendo characters mesmerise Instagram

Raku Inoue's designs are delightfully wholesome.

Raku Inoue
(Image credit: Raku Inoue)

We've seen all manner of illustrative fan-made takes on classic Nintendo characters, but non quite as horticultural as this. Japanese artist Raku Inoue's artworks made of plants have been setting Instagram alight, with the floral tributes to Mario, Bowser Pikachu and more are delighting followers.

Constructed entirely from plants and petals (and with the artworks featuring a delightful 'ingredients' list of the exact flowers used, Inoue's pieces are about as delicate and wholesome as it gets. Who knew flower arranging could make for one of the most delightful art techniques around?

