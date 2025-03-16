Inside these spooky illustrations of night-time antics, complete with wolves and vampires
2D art of the week: Teo Skaffa.
“I’m from a small place in the Netherlands you’ve probably never heard of, and now live in an even smaller place in the Italian countryside you definitely haven’t heard of,” says illustrator and character designer Teo, who’s grateful to make a living by drawing.
Here we look at Teo's nighttime artwork, which have stunning colour palettes and beautiful character work. If you feel inspired see our other inspirational digital art and the best laptops for drawing.
Maybe In Another Life
“I wanted to draw something that conveyed a feeling of sadness, and I also really wanted to draw a bus stop in the darkness. I always try to draw spooky things, so the ghost was a given for this piece.”
The Dogs Look Weird Here
“I thought it would be funny to have a girl walking her grotesque monster dog. This was one of my first images where the monster is more creepy than it is cute. He’s still a good boy though!”
Felt Cute, Might Delete Later
“Fun fact: did you know that these days vampires can take selfies? This is because there’s no silver used in digital film and photography.”
They’re Out Of Your Favourite Brand
“Luckily this store has a special cryptid food section for all your chupacabra’s feeding needs. You don’t want them going hungry!”
