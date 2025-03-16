Inside these spooky illustrations of night-time antics, complete with wolves and vampires

“I’m from a small place in the Netherlands you’ve probably never heard of, and now live in an even smaller place in the Italian countryside you definitely haven’t heard of,” says illustrator and character designer Teo, who’s grateful to make a living by drawing.

Here we look at Teo's nighttime artwork, which have stunning colour palettes and beautiful character work. If you feel inspired see our other inspirational digital art and the best laptops for drawing.

Maybe In Another Life

(Image credit: Teo Skaffa)

“I wanted to draw something that conveyed a feeling of sadness, and I also really wanted to draw a bus stop in the darkness. I always try to draw spooky things, so the ghost was a given for this piece.”

The Dogs Look Weird Here

(Image credit: Teo Skaffa)

“I thought it would be funny to have a girl walking her grotesque monster dog. This was one of my first images where the monster is more creepy than it is cute. He’s still a good boy though!”

Felt Cute, Might Delete Later

(Image credit: Teo Skaffa)

“Fun fact: did you know that these days vampires can take selfies? This is because there’s no silver used in digital film and photography.”

They’re Out Of Your Favourite Brand

(Image credit: Teo Skaffa)

“Luckily this store has a special cryptid food section for all your chupacabra’s feeding needs. You don’t want them going hungry!”

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).