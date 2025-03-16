Inside these spooky illustrations of night-time antics, complete with wolves and vampires

Features
By published

2D art of the week: Teo Skaffa.

2D art; a girl and a wolf in a supermarket
(Image credit: Teo Skaffa)

“I’m from a small place in the Netherlands you’ve probably never heard of, and now live in an even smaller place in the Italian countryside you definitely haven’t heard of,” says illustrator and character designer Teo, who’s grateful to make a living by drawing.

Here we look at Teo's nighttime artwork, which have stunning colour palettes and beautiful character work. If you feel inspired see our other inspirational digital art and the best laptops for drawing.

